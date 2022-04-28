New Delhi, April 28 (IANSlife) Mumbai, the city of dreams, the throbbing economic capital of the country and a melting pot of different cultures, traditions, food and identities from all over India, is also home to a new Nike store operated by Camp India Pvt. Ltd. at Phoenix Palladium shopping mall.

To inspire consumers to make sport a daily habit and also connect them closer to the city, the brand has launched Nike By You – a first-of-its kind collection of customised tees and shoes dedicated to, and capturing the life and energy of Mumbai and its people.

Designed by two local artists from Boomranng Studios and Studio Kohl, the bespoke artworks depict Mumbai’s packed housing colonies, its streets and the sweat, the hustle, its self-assurance, passion and resilience, and everything else that reflects the city’s indomitable spirit.

With bright colour palettes reflecting the glitz of the Bollywood industry, spectacular sunsets along its iconic beaches, local trains that chug night and day, its landscape dotted with old and new architecture, the people on their industrious march, and even the music that can soften its toughened hearts, the action-oriented designs by Boomranng Studios offer a glimpse into the lives of a Mumbaikar.

“Our design philosophy mainly focuses on retro-futurism- which means the visions of the past about the future. We adore sci-fi and comic books, and we’ve tried to create art that clubs both these aspects in cohesion with Indian culture to build something fresh and unique.

“When Nike approached us with the vision of a grand Mumbai launch, we knew instantly we wanted to bring the city’s spirit, hustle, and soul to life. We want to mix technology with our art, so we’ve also added an AR feature, which can be experienced in the store through the filters we’ve created that bring the illustrations to life, and those are the designs we love the most as well! Mumbai and Nike are tied up in a beautiful way that both encourage you to turn your dreams into reality- that’s what we hoped to do with our designs, too.” said Boomranng Studios.

Spread across two levels, the store plays to Nike’s three guiding principles: of bringing access to sport, adding value to the local community and creating a destination that brings members and consumers closer to sport, and closer to one another.

Studio Kohl has focused its designs to bring more women to sport, encourage female friendship and teamwork as well as building gender parity. From yoga inspired to sarees on skateboards, to hip hopping and boomboxing to Mumbai Rap, the colour palettes, scripts and gestures celebrate the women of Mumbai playing sport, enjoying sport or achieving in sport.

“Hip hop is a budding art form in Mumbai- and with my designs, I have attempted to create something that speaks to the heart of the city. I also got to tap into women in sports and their achievements, a topic gaining much-needed momentum in India that I feel extremely passionately about. Nike provided us with ample freedom to build our own narrative and bring our vision to life. Mumbai was given to us as the basic theme, and we were allowed to tell our stories with complete liberty thematically so that our voices could be heard through our art. This made it all the more encouraging to bring to fruition a fresh and raw perspective on Mumbai- the city where we all can dare to dream,” said Studio Kohl.

Shoppers can now personalise tees using one of the iconic designs printed and heat-pressed at the store. Nike By You customisation is also extended to footwear embellishment, wherein consumers can pick and choose from an array of aglets, dubraes and laces in eye-popping colours as well as have laser-engrave dubraes to personalise their footwear.

The 7,300 sq. ft. concept store contains the latest and most extensive range of Nike merchandise in the region and a comprehensive offering of running, training, lifestyle, basketball and Jordan Brand products for men, women and kids.

