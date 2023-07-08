Singer-songwriter Nikhil D’Souza, who is known for the track ‘Vaaste’ and ‘Main Kya Karun’, said that most of his songs are about the ecstasy and the pitfalls, that one mostly experiences in the early stages of a relationship.

Nikhil recently released his new English single ‘Because Because Because’ – a song brought to life by an international team of collaborators including US based producer and hit maker, Jamie Hartman.

Elaborating further on the new single, Nikhil shared: “A lot of the songs I had written, either by myself or with other writers around 2013-2016, were about the ecstasy and the pitfalls that one mostly experiences in the early stages of a relationship.”

“‘Because Because Because’ was one of those songs, and it deals with the stage of the relationship where we question whether we actually want this or not,” he added.

The track delves into the thoughts of how breaking up seems convenient, but staying together is hard. Meanwhile, he has an active release schedule that will culminate with an EP at the end of this year.

