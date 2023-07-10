INDIA

Nikhil, Ronit off to flying start in Junior Boys’ National Boxing Championships

NewsWire
0
0

Riding on impressive performances, rising pugilists Nikhil Nandal and Ronit Tokas kicked off their campaign in the 5th Junior Boys’ National Boxing Championships by registering contrasting victories on the opening day here on Monday.

In the 50kg category, Nikhil of Chandigarh ousted Roushan Kumar of Bihar in a hard-fought 4-1 victory. The fiercely-contested bout witnessed a show of immense determination and talent from both pugilists but it was Nikhil’s agility and attacking technique that gave him the edge over his opponent.

Contrary to Nikhil’s result, Ronit (66kg) of Delhi hardly had to break a sweat as he defeated Anantha Krishna of Kerala by the referee stopping the contest (RSC) verdict in round 1.

Having got off to a strong start, Ronit continued his momentum and utilised his strength to overpower his opponent to earn a quick victory.

Two pugilists from Haryana, Dhruv (52kg) and Aman Dass Ahlawat (63kg) reigned supreme in their tournament openers. While Dhruv showcased his conviction to get the better of Ravi Gond of Uttar Pradesh in a 4-1 win, Aman made lightwork of Rang I Man Lamin of Meghalaya by RSC verdict in the second round of his bout.

Being at the top of his game, Arman (57kg) of Chandigarh prevailed against Reewash Rai of Sikkim with a comfortable 5:0 win.

Harshjot Singh (75kg) of Punjab put up a display of attacking supremacy as he triumphed over S. Devsaran of Tamil Nadu by RSC verdict in the second round.

2023071037021

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India’s private consumption to cross $2.4 trillion amid increased prosperity

    29 killed after bus plunges off cliff in Mexico

    Bengal panchayat polls: BJP to set up district-level committees, include ex-cops,...

    Goa Police begin crackdown on massage parlours