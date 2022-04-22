ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Nikhil Siddhartha pens post to console those who have lost loved ones

Telugu actor Nikhil Siddhartha has penned a heartfelt post on Instagram, that seeks to provide solace to either those who have lost a loved one or are in the process of losing one.

He wrote, “Loss Of a loved one can break us… When someone in the family or a close friend is passing away, it feels like the end of the world. Heart tearing and helpless…

“But that is when we have to remember, that everything beautiful in this world someday has to come to an end. Cherishing a person’s memory and remembering the good times keeps them alive with us.

“Life Goes on and by living Life to the fullest, we are in fact honouring the people who have given us this very life.

“So dear friends… Never break down and remain strong and enjoy every second given to us on this beautiful planet. Because we never know Kal Ho na Ho..

Dedicated to everyone who has lost or is losing someone close to them.”

