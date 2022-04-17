ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Nikhil's next thriller movie titled 'SPY'

The title of Nikhil Siddharth’s upcoming film was announced on Sunday, along with a dynamic look from the film.

“The sentinel is geared up for the Task! Unfolding & Presenting Actor Nikhil as SPY”, the makers had tweeted earlier.

The poster shows Nikhil in a super stylish avatar walking with a shotgun in his hand, hinting at the action-packed plot. Nikhil will be seen in a completely different avatar and character in ‘SPY’, his first pan-India release.

Iswarya Menon plays the lead opposite Nikhil in this film, which was written by producer K Raja Shekhar Reddy. This spy thriller also stars Abhinav Gomatam, Sanya Takur, Jisshu Sengupta, Nitin Mehta, Ravi Varma, and others.

This high-budget entertainer will be produced under the Ed Entertainments banner and will feature some notable technical personnel. The cinematographer is Hollywood technician Julian Amaru Estrada, and the action sequences are overseen by a Hollywood stunt director. The soundtracks for the film are to be composed by Sricharan Pakala.

The film ‘Spy,’ billed as an action thriller, is currently in production and will hit theatres during the Dussehra season.

