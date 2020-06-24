Nikhita Gandhi’s new indie single ‘Kamli’ left her ‘intrigued’

Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) Singer Nikhita Gandhi has collaborated with composer Bharat Goel on a new Indie song titled “Kamli”.

The track revolves around a girl who secretly admires a boy.

“When Bharat approached me with this song, I was immediately intrigued. I was excited about being part of such a commercially viable song through an indie release. I even told Bharat jokingly, ‘bro, pitch this to a film, they will love to feature this’. But his bold and awesome attitude to release this as a single, and own this genre was what made it really exciting to come on board,” said Nikitha.

According to Bharat, the song will appeal to a wide audience.

“While it sounds phenomenal as a dance record with cutting-edge dance music production, it sounds equally pleasing if one was to just hum it with a simple guitar, which is why I believe it will appeal to a wide audience across all age groups and demographics,” he said.

Nikhita is best known for her songs Qaafirana” (“Kedarnath”), “Aao kabhi haveli pe” (“Stree”) and “Raabta” (“Raabta”), while Bharat has worked on films like ” Bajrangi Bhaijaan”, “Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani”, and “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil”.

–IANS

