Actress Nikita Rawal, who was seen in ‘Black & White’ and ‘Amma Ki Boli’ is known for her style statement and she has decided to explore different styles and outfits for this Navratri. She is also meeting designers to get a better idea for her wardrobe.

She said: “I love Navratri because of its high energy and so much to do and wear. I wait for these 9 nights to boost my wardrobe and get dressed in amazing colourful fabrics. Since each year is different, I try to get in sync with different designers to change the palate of variation.”

She also asserted that Navratri is all about coming close to your family and celebrating it with all fun and excitement.

“Navratri is a very pure and joyous occasion that brings the family together. It is all about dance and colours, which I love the most! I wish everyone a happy Navratri and hope that the colours spread in each and everyone’s lives,” she concluded.

