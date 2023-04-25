ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Nikki finds herself fortunate to get an opportunity to work with Nawazuddin in ‘Jogira Sara Ra Ra’

Former ‘Bigg Boss 14’ contestant Nikki Tamboli shared her working experience with the well-known Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the family comedy film ‘Jogira Sara Ra Ra’. She will be seen dancing along with the actor in an item number.

The film also stars Mithun Chakraborty’ son Mimoh Chakraborty. Nikki said that there could be no better start for her in Bollywood than getting an opportunity to work with Nawazuddin in the film.

Nikki made her acting debut with a Telugu film ‘Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu’. Later, she also did a Tamil film ‘Kanchana 3’. She made her TV debut with ‘Bigg Boss 14’ which gave her a lot of fame and made her place in the entertainment industry. She also took part in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’.

She shared her working experience with the ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ actor and said: “I am extremely overwhelmed and thrilled. It was such an amazing experience working with veteran actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Sharing screen space with Nawaz sir will be a great start for my journey in Bollywood. It’s a really catchy song that will pick up quite fast and nonetheless I hope my fans love it.”

The film, written by Ghalib Asad Bhopali and directed by Kushan Nandy. Produced by Naeem A. Siddiqui, with Kiran Shyam Shroff as the creative producer, the film has been shot in places like Lucknow, Barabanki, Rahimabad, Varanasi and Mumbai.

