Big Brother UK star Nikki Grahame is getting specialist treatment for anorexia. Her mother, Sue, admits this is the worst anorexia episode she has had.

“We’ve been on this road a long time, 30 years on and off, and I’ve never seen her this bad. I’m frightened that I’ll die and she’ll have no one to support her. I don’t want her to go through any of this alone,” Sue told The Telegraph, according to a dailymail.co.uk report.

Sue also recalled how her daughter had stopped eating at the age of seven and lost so much weight that she had to be hospitalised.

She added that Big Brother helped her recover, but she relapsed when it was tough to get work after the show. The lockdown was the worst, said Sue.

“This last year has just about floored her. From the first lockdown, it was hellish. She struggled because she couldn’t go to the gym. This last year has just about floored her From the first lockdown, it was hellish. She struggled because she couldn’t go to the gym. Then in December she fell down and cracked her pelvis in two places and broke her wrist. I stayed with her for three or four weeks because she couldn’t do anything,” she said.

Nikki began her treatment on March 22.

–IANS

anj/vnc