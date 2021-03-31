“Big Brother UK” star Nikki Grahame, who is currently in a specialised facility for the treatment of anorexia, is determined to win against the condition.

Her mother, Sue, shared that Nikki is grateful for the love she is getting from people and is working towards a better life.

“I heard from Nikki this morning, and she said, ‘Mum, please stress how overwhelmed I am at people’s kindness towards me. I just don’t get it. But I am so grateful’. She said also, ‘Tell everybody that I am going to try my level best this time to beat this. I want to get my life back.’,” Sue said in an interview with The Morning, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Her mother also added that her condition became worse during the pandemic.

“With COVID, it sounds crazy but stuff like gyms closing impacted her. In order for her to eat she needs to know she can exercise, so when they closed it was quite a worry, the isolation as well. I asked her if she would come and stay with me but she said she needs to be in her home,” she said.

