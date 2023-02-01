DIASPORA

Nikki Haley to announce US presidential bid on Feb 15

Indian-American Republican leader Nikki Haley plans to announce the launch of her 2024 presidential campaign by February 15, according to a report.

Haley, 51, who served as South Carolina governor for six years, will formally declare her candidacy for the White House at an event in Charleston, South Carolina, on February 15, with an invitation soon going out to her supporters, the Post and Courier reported.

The confirmation she is entering the race came on January 31 from a member of Haley’s inner circle, the newspaper said.

Haley, who will join former President Donald Trump in the race, had earlier said she would not challenge if he ran again.

Earlier this month, Haley told Fox News that the US cannot have a second term under Joe Biden as president and that she can be the “new leader” who can take the country in a new direction.

Haley, who served as ambassador to the UN during Trump’s administration, had said that she is still working things out on any potential presidential run.

“I think, stay tuned. Well, I’m not going to make an announcement here,” the 51-year-old leader said when asked about her presidential bid.

The next US presidential election is scheduled to be held on November 5, 2024.

20230201-114606

