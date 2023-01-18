ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Nikki M. James joins Marvel’s ‘Daredevil: Born Again’

Actress Nikki M. James has been cast in Marvel’s upcoming revival series on Disney+, ‘Daredevil: Born Again’.

Details regarding her character are being kept under wraps. Marvel declined to comment, reports Deadline.

Written and executive produced by Matt Corman and Chris Ord, the new installment centres on Charlie Cox’s title character ‘Daredevil’, otherwise known by the name Matt Murdock, an attorney by day and crime fighter by night. D’Onofrio reprises his role as mob boss Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin.

In addition to Cox and D’Onofrio, James joins previously announced cast members Michael Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva, and Sandrine Holt.

James originated the role of Nabalungi in the hit Broadway musical The Book of Mormon, for which she won the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical. She was recently seen in the world premiere production of Shaina Taub’s Suffs at The Public Theater.

She is currently seen in the Focus Features film Spoiler Alert. Recent notable work in television includes Severance for AppleTV+, Proven Innocent for FOX, and the CBS series Braindead.

