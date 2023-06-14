Popular actress Nikki Sharma will essay the role of Shakti, a young woman who has lost her parents at a tender age and chases their dream of becoming a doctor, in the Zee TV serial ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti’.

Nikki reveals she has always been a devotee of Lord Shiva and has had two tattoos on both her arms, which say, respectively, ‘Om Namah Shivay’ and ‘Adi Shakti’, even before she was considered for the show and the role of Shakti.

Set against the backdrop of Varanasi, the show is a tale of love, showcasing a modern-day interpretation of the Shiv-Shakti dynamic. The actress believes the show has come as a blessing to her.

“My family has always been a true follower of Lord Shiva and I have worshiped him since I was a child,” Nikki said. “When I got to know that the show’s title is ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti’ and they wanted me to play Shakti’s character, I knew it was meant for me.

Talking about her tattoos, she said: “I have a tattoo on my left elbow, which says ‘Adi Shakti’, and ‘Om Namah Shivay’ is on my right bicep. Call it a coincidence or a sign from the universe, I strongly believe in all these things.

She added: “It was my love and devotion for Lord Shiva that brought me here today. It was just my destiny to be the ‘Shakti’ of the show, and I am thrilled to be a part of it.”

‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti’ is all set to premiere on Zee TV from July 3 and will air every Monday to Sunday at 7:30 p.m.

