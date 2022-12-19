‘Bigg Boss 14’ fame Nikki Tamboli is surely a fitness freak. She makes sure to involve everything as part of her lifestyle for better health and well-being, and is particular about regular exercises, yoga, and despite busy schedule, never misses the gym.

She shared: “Fitness for me is like oxygen, a necessity. It gives me mental peace. I believe that for a healthy functioning of the body one needs to take a proper balanced diet of 5 to 6 small meals rather than eating 3 big meals in a day. It’s about maintaining a proper balanced nutritious diet. Being fit is not just about how the body looks but how well and healthy it is even from within.”

Nikki made her acting debut with a Telugu film ‘Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu’. Later she also did a Tamil film ‘Kanchana 3’. She made her TV debut with ‘Bigg Boss 14’ which gave her a lot of fame and made her a place in the entertainment industry. She also took part in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’.

She asserted that for a healthy lifestyle, it is important to regulate eating habits. She always travells with her home-made food so as to avoid eating anything out.

“Having green tea right before bed is one habit I swear by. It gives me the detox I need after an entire day. Also I travel with my own set of foods and healthy juice that I prepare at home. That way I don’t get tempted by outside junk or ready sugar drinks. It has all the goodness of lime, guava, carrots and a hint of mint,” she added.

