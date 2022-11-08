ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Nikki Tamboli: I shot a song even when I was down with 102-degree fever

NewsWire
0
0

‘Bigg Boss 14’ fame Nikki Tamboli talks about shooting for her upcoming music video ‘Chhori’ with a fever of 102 degree celsius.

The 26-year-old actress, who also took part in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’ reveals: “I believe in working on something which drives me, and after a while I’ll be seen in a project. Shooting for this song was a memorable experience for me.”

Nikki made her acting debut with a Telugu film ‘Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu’. Later, she also did a Tamil film ‘Kanchana 3’. She shot to fame with her TV debut in ‘Bigg Boss 14’.

She recalls shooting for the track despite her illness as she believes in giving her best.

“I remember shooting for it, while I was down with a high fever. But I kept going as I am very passionate, when it comes to my work and my love for dance. My fans have been so patient and so supportive throughout and I am damn sure that they’ll love it when it’s out,” she adds.

‘Chhori’ features Nikki Tamboli and Tanmay Ssingh. It is sung by Sonu Kakkar, Vee Kapoor and Danish Sabri. The song will be out on November 10.

20221108-120203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Shivya Pathania, Shubhangi Atre share their secret recipes of making pizza...

    Rachana Mistry thoroughly cheats her diet for ‘khau galli’ sequence

    Karni Sena seeks ban on Akshay’s ‘Prithviraj’

    Actor Vijayendra Kumeria launches streaming platform