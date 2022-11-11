Former ‘Bigg Boss 14’ contestant Nikki Tamboli will be seen in a party song ‘Chhori’. She says her passion and love for dance has increased incredibly and luckily the track is a dance number.

Talking about the song, Nikki Tamboli, “I’m really looking forward to this song because the passion and love for dance has increased incredibly for me and luckily this song is a dance number where you just can’t stop grooving to it. I’m sure my audience will love this track.”

For the single ‘Chhori’, a desi masala party song, Global Desi Records signed Nikki Tamboli and actor Tanmay Ssingh.

Adds Tanmay Ssingh, “It was amazing working with Nikki Tamboli on this track and both of us brought our energy and enthusiasm to it in full strength. We hope audiences enjoy it.”

The song ‘Chhori’, written by Danish Sabri, who has written the music and lyrics for several Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan movies, features vocals from Sonu Kakkar and Vee Kapoor and is directed by Aslam Khan and Ravi Akhade.

Shikha Kalra, Alim Morani and Prateek Chaurasia of Global Desi Records say: “‘Chhori’ is celebratory and high energy all the way through.”

Singer Sonu Kakkar adds: “The genre of the track allowed us to go crazy with the vocals. It’s a complete masala party song and was so much fun to record.”

Talking about the lyrics, Vee Kapoor said the it is “desi and quirky and we just brought in that flavour with our vocals.”

Add directors Aslam Khan and Ravi Akhade, “Everything from the colours, the elements, the props and the outfits used in Chhori reflect the mood and vibe of the track – It’s vibrant and uptempto and audiences are going to love this one.”

