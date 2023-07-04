Actress Nikki Tamboli, who appeared in ‘Bigg Boss’ season 14 and ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’, is all set to make her OTT debut with the streaming film ‘Puppy Love’ in the lead role. She plays a Punjabi NRI in the film.

Talking about the film, she said: “I am extremely excited for Puppy Love as this film marks my entry into the OTT space. My Punjabi NRI character is somethingI am playing for the first time. It is going to give shivers and jitters to my fans and audiences, and I am very much excited to see their reaction for the same.”

She further mentioned: “It took me a lot of hopping and being impulsive, to get into the look of the character. I was always on the lookout for a suitable role for my debut and I think this is the perfect way to start this new phase of my life.”

Directed by Hari Santosh, ‘Puppy Love’ will showcase Nikki as the lead actress opposite actor Tanuj Virwani.

2023070333252