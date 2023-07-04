INDIA

Nikki Tamboli to venture into OTT space with ‘Puppy Love’

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Nikki Tamboli, who appeared in ‘Bigg Boss’ season 14 and ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’, is all set to make her OTT debut with the streaming film ‘Puppy Love’ in the lead role. She plays a Punjabi NRI in the film.

Talking about the film, she said: “I am extremely excited for Puppy Love as this film marks my entry into the OTT space. My Punjabi NRI character is somethingI am playing for the first time. It is going to give shivers and jitters to my fans and audiences, and I am very much excited to see their reaction for the same.”

She further mentioned: “It took me a lot of hopping and being impulsive, to get into the look of the character. I was always on the lookout for a suitable role for my debut and I think this is the perfect way to start this new phase of my life.”

Directed by Hari Santosh, ‘Puppy Love’ will showcase Nikki as the lead actress opposite actor Tanuj Virwani.

2023070333252

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Twitter bans over 46K bad accounts in India in May

    Kejriwal terms DDC backbone of Delhi’s development

    ITBP jawans unfurl Tricolour at icy height in Himalayas on R-Day

    Crypto, blockchain, NFT jobs witness 804% rise in India post Covid:...