“Bigg Boss 14” star Nikki Tamboli’s brother Jatin passed away on Tuesday morning. He was 29. Nikki shared the reason behind her brother’s untimely demise on Instagram Stories.

“My brother was just 29. He was dealing with a lot of health issues since many years 28 days back my brother got admitted in hospital as his lungs collapsed he was surviving on 1 lung. He tested positive for tuberculosis and Covid in the hospital,” Nikki wrote.

She added: “He also got pneumonia and today morning his heart stopped beating and responding. God has always been kind to me and my family. He saved my brother many times but as we say what is written is written in the destiny no one can ever change that. I thank all of them who prayed for my brother. He was tired of the hospital.”

“He is in the better place and in the better hands. God shall take care of him,” she concluded her note.

Earlier on Tuesday, Nikki had posted a note about her brother’s death on Instagram, along with his picture.

“We didn’t know that this morning god was going to call your name.. In life we loved you dearly In death we do the same It broke our hearth to lose you You didn’t go alone For part of us we went with you The day god called you home You left us beautiful memories …Your love is still our guide,” she wrote in her Instagram note.

“And though we cannot see you…You are always by our side Our family chain is broken And nothing seems the same But as god calls us one by one… The chain will link again. You gave no one a last farewell . Not ever said good bye You were gone before we knew it, And only god knows why.”

“A million times we will miss you. A million times we will cry If love alone could have saved you, you never would have died We will meet again someday…I thank God he made you our brother while you were here on earth. You are always loved immensely and never forgotten May your soul Rest in peace!!”

She concluded the post by saying that she will miss her ‘dada’.

“Bigg Boss” fame Manu Punjabi commented: “What to say I don’t know.. himmat shabdh chota hai.. #Nikki be strong and take care of ur family bcos iss waqt mummy papa ko sabse jada tumari jarurat hai please rona aae tho unke samne nhi Rona abhi unki himmat or hosla bano..Ishwar madad Kar Hmari.. #rip we are with you nikki”

Actor Siddhant Kapoor said: “Oh god Nikki ! i am so sorry may his soul RIP take care and stay strong.”

