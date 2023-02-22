INDIALIFESTYLE

Nikki threatened Gehlot to share wedding certificate online: Sources

Sahil Gehlot, the accused in the Nikki Yadav murder case, has told the investigators that she had threatened to share the marriage certificate of Arya Samaj temple on social media and to the family of the woman with whom he was supposed to marry, said the sources on Wednesday.

Gehlot is accused of killing his first wife Nikki Yadav, stuffing her body into a fridge, and then marrying another woman the same day.

Both Sahil and Nikki married each other in October, 2020 at an Arya Samaj temple in Greater Noida but they didn’t register their marriage at the Registrar’s office.

According to sources, Sahil disclosed that Nikki was having their marriage certificate which was given by the Arya Samaj temple.

“When she learnt about Sahil marrying some other woman, she pleaded with him to change his mind and also threatened him that she would put the marriage certificate either on social media or give it to the family of the woman he was going to marry,” said the sources.

Yadav’s body was found in a fridge at dhaba owned by Gehlot in Mitraon village, outskirts of Delhi on Valentine’s Day (February 14). He had allegedly killed her on February 10 and the married another woman on the same day.

Police have also arrested Gehlot’s father, his two cousins Ashish and Naveen (a constable in Delhi Police) and two friends, Amar and Lokesh, for hatching a conspiracy to get rid of Nikki and go ahead with the wedding with another girl.

“She was pleading with him not to go ahead with the marriage fixed by his family with another girl on February 10. However, he, along with his father, two cousins and two friends, hatched the conspiracy and planned to remove her from their way,” said the official.

“Gehlot executed the plan and murdered her and informed other co-accused persons about it on the same day and then all of them went ahead with the marriage ceremony,” said the official.

