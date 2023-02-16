The police team probing the Nikki Yadav murder case took the accused Sahil Gehlot to the crime scene in Kashmiri Gate where he had allegedly killed her, police sources on Thursday.

Sources said that the murder was allegedly committed near the Kashmiri Gate area and Gehlot then drove with the body all the way to his dhaba near village Mitraon – a distance of around 45 km – where he stuffed it in a refrigerator and proceeded coolly with his wedding on February 10

Meanwhile, police teams are also scanning CCTV around the place and on the route to verify all this.

“The complete sequence is being examined so that the exact place and time of Nikki’s murder can be known. Police have also summoned Ashish, Gehlot’s brother, in whose car he strangled Nikki with a data cable, for questioning,” said the sources.

Sources also said that the police team will also take Gehlot to Nizamuddin and Anand Vihar railway stations, where he had taken Yadav in the car the day he killed her.

According to the official, on February 9 night, the accused Gehlot, a resident of Mitraon village, went to meet the woman at her Uttam Nagar residence where she lived with her younger sister.

“Gehlot stayed there for two-three hours and later both of them went to Nizammudin railway station. But as they could not get tickets to Goa, they changed their plan to go to Himachal Pradesh and reached ISBT, Kashmere Gate,” said the official.

“When the duo reached ISBT, an argument broke out between them. In between the fight, Gehlot kept receiving back-to-back calls from his family, which he says triggered him to his threshold point and he turned violent,” said a source.

He then strangled Nikki with his mobile phone data cable inside the car, probably around 8 a.m on February 10, drove to his dhaba to hide her body, and then, proceeded with his wedding on February 10.

