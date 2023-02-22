INDIA

Nikki Yadav murder case: Delhi court sends Gehlot to 12 days judicial custody

NewsWire
0
0

A Delhi court on Wednesday sent Nikki Yadav murder accused Sahil Gehlot to 12 days judicial custody.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Archana Beniwal sent Gehlot to judicial custody.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samiksha Gupta of Dwarka court on Monday had sent five co-accused to 14 days judicial custody.

Gehlot had allegedly strangled 23-year-old Yadav near Kashmiri Gate on February 10 and married another woman on the same day.

All accused persons will be produced in the court next on March 6.

Yadav’s body was found in a fridge at dhaba, owned by Gehlot, in Mitraon village on the outskirts of Delhi on Valentine’s Day (February 14).

Gehlot’s father Virender Singh, cousins Naveen (a constable in Delhi Police) and Ashish and friends Lokesh and Amar are accused of hatching a conspiracy to get rid of Yadav, so he could go ahead with his wedding with another girl.

According to a senior police official, the prime accused, Gehlot was interrogated at length during police custody and disclosed that Yadav was trying to stop him from marrying someone else as they had already solemnised their marriage in 2020.

“She was pleading with him not to go ahead with the marriage fixed by his family with another girl on February 10. However, Gehlot along with his father, two cousins, and two friends hatched the conspiracy and planned to remove the deceased from their way,” official had said.

“He executed the plan and murdered her and informed other co-accused persons about it on the same day and then all of them went ahead with the marriage ceremony,” the offical had said.

20230222-165802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Mask up’, say experts amid rising Covid cases in Delhi

    At 817, India records least deaths since April 10

    Rents on Roll: NCR’s Golf Course Extension sees highest growth of...

    BMW Group India sold 19,263 vehicles in 2022