A Delhi court on Monday sent Nikki Yadav murder accused Sahil Gehlot to two days police custody for interrogation and five co-accused to 14 days judicial custody.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samiksha Gupta of Dwarka court issued the order.

Gehlot had strangled 23-year-old Yadav near Kashmiri Gate on February 10 and married another woman on the same day.

Yadav’s body was found in a fridge at dhaba, owned by Gehlot, in Mitraon village, outskirts of Delhi on Valentine’s Day (February 14).

While Gehlot’s father Virender Singh, cousins Naveen (a constable in Delhi Police) and Ashish and friends Lokesh and Amar were sent to two-day police custody on February 17 for hatching a conspiracy to get rid of Yadav and going ahead with his wedding with another girl, Gehlot was sent to five-day police custody.

In the latest development, the interrogation of Gehlot has revealed that he had planned to push Yadav out of a moving car and show her death as an accident, but as his plan could not work out, he strangled her with a charging data cable in the car, police sources said on Monday.

According to a senior police official, the prime accused, Gehlot was interrogated at length during police custody and disclosed that Yadav was dissuading him from marrying someone else as they had already solemnised their marriage in 2020.

“She was pleading with him not to go ahead with the marriage fixed by his family with another girl on February 10. However, Gehlot along with his father, two cousins, and two friends hatched the conspiracy and planned to remove the deceased from their way,” said the official.

“He executed the plan and murdered her and informed other co-accused persons about it on the same day and then all of them went ahead with the marriage ceremony,” said the official.

