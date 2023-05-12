INDIA

Nikki Yadav murder case: Delhi Police file charge sheet against 6 accused

Delhi Police on Friday filed a charge sheet in the Dwarka court against six accused in the Nikki Yadav murder case, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) like murder, disappearance of evidence, and more.

The charge sheet, which runs into 576 pages, has been put up for consideration on May 25 by the court.

The accused persons have been charged with offences falling under Sections 302, 201, 202, 212, 120B of the IPC.

The prime accused Sahil Gehlot had allegedly strangled 23-year-old Nikki Yadav near Kashmiri Gate on February 10 and married another woman on the same day. Four days later, Nikki Yadav’s body was found in a fridge at a dhaba, owned by Gehlot, in Mitraon village on the outskirts of Delhi.

Gehlot’s father, Virender Singh, cousins – Naveen (a constable in Delhi Police) and Ashish – and friends Lokesh and Amar are accused of hatching a conspiracy to get rid of Nikki Yadav, so that he could marry another woman.

According to a senior police official, Gehlot was interrogated at length during police custody when he disclosed that Nikki Yadav was trying to stop him from marrying someone else as they had already solemnised their marriage in 2020.

“She was pleading with him not to go ahead with the marriage fixed by his family with another girl on February 10. However, Gehlot along with his father, two cousins, and two friends hatched the conspiracy and planned to remove the deceased from their way,” the official had said.

“He executed the plan and murdered her and informed other co-accused about it on the same day and then all of them went ahead with the marriage ceremony.”

