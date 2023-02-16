The family members of Nikki Yadav, whose partner Sahil Gehlot had strangled her to death and stuffed her body inside a refrigerator on the day of his marriage to another woman, on Thursday demanded a fast-track court trial in the case.

Praveen Yadav, the uncle of Nikki, who was cremated at her village in Jhajjar on Wednesday evening, alleged that the police are “misleading” the family and the public.

“The case should be heard at a fast-track court and the culprit should be hanged. The police are trying to mislead us. Nikki was living at a hostel, she was not in a live-in relationship. The accused should be given capital punishment,” he said.

“After Nikki went missing, her father too had approached Gehlot but was not given any information,” he added.

In the ghastly incident, similar to that of the Shraddha Walkar murder, Nikki, who was residing at a rented accommodation in west Delhi, was strangled to death with a mobile charging cable by accused Gehlot, hours before his wedding to another woman fixed by his parents, on February 10.

The murder was committed near the Kashmiri Gate area and Gehlot, a B.Pharma graduate, then drove with the dead body all the way to his dhaba – a distance of around 45 km – where he stuffed her body in a refrigerator and went on with his wedding.

