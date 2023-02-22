INDIA

Nikki Yadav murder case: Gehlot’s cousin Naveen was booked for molestation in 2018

Delhi Police Constable Naveen Kumar, one of the accused in the Nikki Yadav murder case and cousin of the main accused Sahil Gehlot, was booked in a case of sexual harassment and molestation in 2018, sources said on Wednesday.

Twenty-three-year-old Nikki’s body was found in a fridge at a dhaba, owned by Gehlot, in Mitraon village, outskirts of Delhi on Valentine’s Day (February 14). Gehlot had allegedly killed her on February 10 and went on to marry another woman the same day.

Police have also arrested Gehlot’s father, his two cousins Ashish and Naveen (a constable in Delhi Police) and two friends, Amar and Lokesh, for hatching a conspiracy to get rid of Nikki and go ahead with his wedding.

According to sources, in 2018, a case was lodged in Kanjhawala police station against Kumar for sexually harassing a woman after which the Delhi Police had even filed a charge sheet in the case.

However, it is yet to be learnt as to how the tainted cop was allowed to continue with his service and not suspended.

“It was Naveen who had advised Sahil on how to escape from the clutches of law by completely erasing evidence,” said the sources.

