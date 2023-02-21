The family members and supporters of Nikki Yadav, who was allegedly murdered by her purported husband Sahil Gehlot, so he could marry again, are planning to write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding that the accused be tried in a fast track court and receive stern punishment.

“We, along with 36 other communities, will jointly write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and demand the case be moved to fast track court,” Yadav Samaj district chief Virendra Yadav, commonly known as ‘Daroga’ in the area, said.

Daroga said that in coming days they will hold a meeting with the members of Yadav community and decide their further course of action. “We are also planning a candle march to pay our respects to the deceased Nikki,” he said.

“We want the case to be fast track and Daroga from our community is planning to write a letter to the PM. My fight will continue till the accused is hanged till death,” said Nikki’s father Sunil Yadav, in his house at village Kheri Khummar, two km away from Haryana’s Jhajjar city and 144 km from Delhi.

Daroga said that there is extreme anger among the villagers and community members over the brutal murder of Nikki Yadav. “She should be given justice and the only way to give justice is if the case is heard in a fast track court and the culprit gets capital punishment,” he said.

Days after it was believed that Nikki and Gehlot were both live-in partners, the accused interrogation had revealed that the couple had actually tied a knot at an Arya Samaj temple in nearby Greater Noida in October 2020.

Nikki Yadav’s body was found in a fridge at dhaba, owned by Gehlot, in Mitraon village, outskirts of Delhi on Valentine’s Day (February 14). He had allegedly killed her on February 10 and gone on to marry another woman on the same day.

Police have also arrested Gehlot’s father, his two cousins Ashish and Naveen (a constable in Delhi Police) and two friends, Amar and Lokesh, for hatching a conspiracy to get rid of Nikki and go ahead with the wedding with another girl.

The interrogation of Gehlot revealed that he had earlier planned to push her out of a moving car and show her death as an accident.

As his plan could not work out, he then strangled her with a charging data cable in the car at Nigambodh Ghat parking and then stuffed her body inside the fridge in his dhaba.

Meanwhile, Nikki’s family members said that the murder of their daughter was not done in fit of rage but was a pre-planned conspiracy and so far they are completely satisfied with the ongoing Delhi Police’s Crime Branch investigation.

“As we see the circumstances of the murder, from no possible way it was the result of sudden outrage. They had planned it and Gehlot went to Bindapur flat with the intention to kill her. Everybody who is involved in the murder should be given a death sentence,” Parveen Yadav, Nikki’s uncle, said.

Nikki’s uncle is a Kargil war veteran and had even lost a part of his right arm during the war.

Nikki’s father, who runs an automobile business in Gurugram had shifted back to their house in the village from Dwarka in 2020 after Nikki’s grandfather Ramkishan asked them to, however, Nikki continued her studies in Delhi, said a relative.

