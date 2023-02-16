INDIA

Nikki Yadav murder case: What happened on that night?

NewsWire
0
0

The 23-year-old Nikki Yadav and her alleged killer-cum-live-in partner Sahil Gehlot were planning to elope and had even gone to Nizammudin railway station but failed to get tickets for Goa, said an official privy to investigation.

According to the official, on February 9 night, the accused Gehlot, a resident of Mitraon village, went to meet the woman at her Uttam Nagar residence where she lived with her younger sister.

“Gehlot stayed there for two-three hours and later both of them went to Nizammudin railway station. But as they could not get tickets to Goa, they changed their plan to Himachal Pradesh and reached ISBT, Kashmere Gate,” said the official.

“When the duo reached ISBT, an argument broke out between them. In between the fight, Gehlot kept receiving back-to-back calls from his family, which he says triggered him to his threshold point and he turned violent,” said a source.

He then strangled Nikki with his mobile phone data cable inside the car, probably around 8 a.m on February 10.

The murder was committed near the Kashmiri Gate area and Gehlot, a B. Pharma graduate, then drove with the body all the way to his dhaba near village Mitraon – a distance of around 45 km – where he stuffed it in a refrigerator and proceeded with his wedding on February 10.

The disclosure by the accused is yet to be verified by police and currently, the probing team is scanning CCTV footage of the whole route to ascertain the crime sequence.

20230216-105803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vijayan seeks help from PM Modi for K-Rail project

    NIA files case against SFJ’s Multani & other Khalistani operatives

    RPSC teacher paper leak case: MP fires 10 questions at CM...

    Aryan needs appointment to meet Pa at home, SRK takes permission...