The 23-year-old Nikki Yadav and her alleged killer-cum-live-in partner Sahil Gehlot were planning to elope and had even gone to Nizammudin railway station but failed to get tickets for Goa, said an official privy to investigation.

According to the official, on February 9 night, the accused Gehlot, a resident of Mitraon village, went to meet the woman at her Uttam Nagar residence where she lived with her younger sister.

“Gehlot stayed there for two-three hours and later both of them went to Nizammudin railway station. But as they could not get tickets to Goa, they changed their plan to Himachal Pradesh and reached ISBT, Kashmere Gate,” said the official.

“When the duo reached ISBT, an argument broke out between them. In between the fight, Gehlot kept receiving back-to-back calls from his family, which he says triggered him to his threshold point and he turned violent,” said a source.

He then strangled Nikki with his mobile phone data cable inside the car, probably around 8 a.m on February 10.

The murder was committed near the Kashmiri Gate area and Gehlot, a B. Pharma graduate, then drove with the body all the way to his dhaba near village Mitraon – a distance of around 45 km – where he stuffed it in a refrigerator and proceeded with his wedding on February 10.

The disclosure by the accused is yet to be verified by police and currently, the probing team is scanning CCTV footage of the whole route to ascertain the crime sequence.

