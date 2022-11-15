BUSINESS/ECONOMYHEALTHINDIASCI-TECH

Nikon India enters the healthcare sector

NewsWire
0
0

Nikon India has announced its entry into the healthcare sector, through the System Product Microscopy business.

The camera manufacturer aims to facilitate “direct sales, service, and distribution for their Microscopy Solutions”.

The company claimed that its newly-launched product AXR Point scanning confocal microscope provides the “world’s largest field of view of 25mm in one single shot” to give the most accurate statistical data.

“This segment offers huge potential, and we are upbeat about its growth prospects,” said Sajjan Kumar, Managing Director of Nikon India Pvt. Ltd.

“We plan to install the abdominal X-ray(AXR) system in a few research institutes in India. Our expected annual turnover for the fiscal year 22-23 will be around 5 per cent and we anticipate it to grow 10 per cent plus by the end of next year,” he added.

Additionally, the introduction of ‘Artificial Intelligence’ in the software resolves a number of research issues while reducing time.

“Nikon’s core Microscopy Software NIS Elements provides the perfect solution for researchers by supporting third party products,” the company said in a statement.

The company’s healthcare product range includes “General Microscope, IVF (in vitro fertilization) station and System Microscope Solutions”.

The microscopy market in India is expected to expand at a rate of 7a”10 per cent “during the same period,” it said.

20221115-161603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Markets open on a negative note

    At 264%, India logs fastest growth in global IoT module market

    India to have 92-93 carbon-neutral airports by 2024: Scindia

    Sweden records highest inflation since 1993