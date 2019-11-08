Nilam Sawhney appointed Andhra Chief Secretary

Amaravati, Nov 14 (IANS) Senior IAS officer Nilam Sawhney was on Wednesday appointed as the new Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh.

An order was issued by the General Administration Department appointing Sawhney, a 1984 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, to the top post.

Chief Commissioner of Land Administration, Neerabh Kumar Prasad, was holding the additional charge as the Chief Secretary since the government shunted out L.V. Subrahmanyam on November 4.

Sawhney is the first woman chief secretary of the truncated state of Andhra Pradesh.

The Centre had sent back Sawhney to her cadre state on Monday following a request by the state government.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved repatriation of Sawhney, who was serving as Secretary, Social Justice and Empowerment.

–IANS

ms/arm