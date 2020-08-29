Nilesh Kulkarni’s IISM receives Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar

Mumbai, Aug 29 (IANS) International Institute of Sports Management (IISM), a sports management venture founded by former India cricketer Nilesh Kulkarni, was on Saturday bestowed with the prestigious Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar by President Ram Nath Kovind for its outstanding work in the sports promotion and development.

Kulkarni received the award at a virtual ceremony at Mantralaya on behalf of the IISM. The National Sports Awards 2020 ceremony was held virtually for the first time in the history with the President attending the event from the Rashtrapati Bhawan due to COVID-19 pandemic.

On receiving the award, Kulkarni said “It is a matter of immense pride for IISM to be recognised for its contribution in sports management. Our first-of-its-kind initiative in sports management in India is gaining popularity.”

“This award will go a long way in making us strive to equip students with professional skills to lead meaningful careers in the sports industry.”

IISM, a pioneering initiative in the sports management education, was founded by Kulkarni — who played three Tests and 10 ODIs — 10 years ago along with his wife Rasika.

The Andheri-based institute offers professional courses for under-graduate and post-graduate students and explores unchartered avenues of sports management education in the country.

