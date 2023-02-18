ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Nimisha Vakharia all set to play a negative character in ‘Ajooni’

NewsWire
Nimisha Vakharia is all set to join the cast of ‘Ajooni’ and she plays a negative character in it. The actress is seen in popular shows such as ‘Ek Mahal Ho Sapno Ka’, ‘Baa Bahu Aur Baby’, ‘Kumkum’ and ‘Teen Bahuraaniyaan’.

The show revolves around Ajooni Vohra, played by Ayushi Khurana, and how she goes to any extent to fight for her rights. On the other hand, Rajveer Singh Bagga, essayed by Shoaib Ibrahim belongs to the powerful Bagga family in Punjab and the story takes a turn after Ajooni gets married to Rajveer.

Nimisha said that she is quite excited about joining the show: “The show has already intrigued the audience with its plots where the audience will soon see the twists and turns in the forthcoming scene where I’ll be introduced in the Bagga Family, holding a shady character who will overpower the family with her cunning moves.”

Now, Nimisha will be seen entering the Bagga family and playing a negative character and she feels that her entry will make the plot intriguing for the audience.

“I personally love playing negative and witty characters as it’s quite challenging and also imbibes the story so I am looking forward to seeing how my character goes in the show. I hope the audience love and support my character making it a successful one,” she added.

‘Ajooni’ airs on Star Bharat.

