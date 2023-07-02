Actress Nimisha Vakharia has been roped in for the television show ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti’. She will be seen essaying the role of Manorama, the aunt to the leading lady Shakti.

She is authoritative, blunt by nature and does not mince her words. Her presence is anticipated to introduce numerous unexpected twists and turns in the show.

The show stars Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma as Shiv and Shakti, respectively. Shedding light on her character, Nimisha Vakharia said: “I’m thrilled to have bagged the role of Manorama in an exciting show like Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti. She is a colorful Gujarati character who’ll bring a lot of fun to the show. She is the one who calls the shots at home … As a mother, she cares first about her own children before she thinks of the lead protagonist – her niece Shakti who has been thrust on her as a responsibility.”

She further mentioned: “Since Manorama has a funny side to her, I’m glad that I’m back in my comfort zone with this amazing role after a while. Hopefully, the audiences will love me in this avatar.”

‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti’ premieres on July 3 on Zee TV.

