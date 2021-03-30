Actress Nimrat Kaur says she needs to interact with people to understand how her projects have performed.

“I absorb and understand when I meet people. Otherwise, it is a story in my head. If I am travelling, people come and tell me. I live in a bubble and have to be informed by others that so many people love my work,” she told IANS.

“I rely on feedback I get from the audience directly, online or personally. It is amazing when people from different age groups or nationalities contact me. I get fan mail from different people. It’s interesting to see how people react,” she says.

Interestingly, she admits that she hates watching herself on screen.

“I hate watching my work. I never sit and watch myself on screen. I can barely watch myself when I just have to. I would come to a point where I look at myself and see that I should have done better,” she says.

Nimrat adds: “I can only judge my work by people’s reaction. I have not even watched some of the work I have done. It’s really torture for me to watch myself.”

