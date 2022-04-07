ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Nimrat Kaur on how she got fat for ‘Dasvi’

Actress Nimrat Kaur shares how she put on 15 kgs for her new film ‘Dasvi’ on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.

During a conversation, when Kapil Sharma asked Nimrat to elaborate on her weight gain process to which, Nimrat replies: “I had time, I had six months in hand so I put on weight at my own pace. I ate lots and enjoyed myself.”

Nimrat is seen essaying an interesting character of Bimmo, wife of Ganga Ram Chaudhary portrayed by Abhishek Bachchan.

Archana Puran Singh then asked her the reason for the weight gain to which Nimrat further adds: “This was a creative decision. Tushar (Tushar Jalota), who is the film’s director, wanted me to look different from all my previous characters on screen. After the film, losing weight was also a long process.”

Abhishek Bachchan then reveals that he had around 6 weeks after his film ‘Bob Biswas’ to lose weight for ‘Dasvi’.

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

