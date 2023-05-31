Actress Nimrat Kaur, who essays the role of a student counsellor in the upcoming streaming series ‘School of Lies’, feels that parents need to be extremely careful with how they conduct themselves around their kids as kids today are fast learners and the behaviour of parents leaves a fine imprint on the kids in their formative years.

Wrapped in the intense mystery of a missing child, ‘School of Lies’ showcases the journey of teenagers in a boarding school.

Talking about how the dynamics between parents and their child are changing, Nimrat told IANS, “Young kids nowadays have a mind of their own, they want to make their own choices and are so ahead of everything all the time. Parents have to be very careful with how they conduct themselves around their kids. I think growing up, things were much simpler for us, especially the fact that the internet hadn’t happened to the world – we didn’t have smartphones or access to anything other than our own minds. So, growing up, there was a bigger distance between us and our parents.”

Children today are very different from how it used to be two to three decades back. Today’s children are in some ways, adults themselves with them being connected to the world with the advancement of technology and the growing culture across the world. Even their relationships with their parents are constantly evolving.

She further mentioned, “It was almost like they were adults and we were not supposed to have an opinion about things that didn’t concern us. The one difference I see very majorly today is that children and their opinions are sought for absolutely everything. They have a take and a say in everything. That is something very different. I think it was less of a friendship growing up with the parents, more of looking up to emulating, wanting to be disciplined, those were the kinds of relationships we had. That being said, I enjoyed it as a child and as a teenager in my days.”

‘School of Lies’ also stars Aamir Bashir, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Sonali Kulkarni and Jitendra Joshi. Inspired by true events and produced by BBC Studios, it is created by Ishani Banerjee and Avinash Arun Dhaware.

Directed by Avinash Arun Dhaware, ‘School of Lies’ will drop on Disney+ Hotstar on June 2.

