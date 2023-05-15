ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Nimrat Kaur to star in thriller OTT series ‘School of Lies’

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Nimrat Kaur, who is known for films such as ‘The Lunchbox’, ‘Airlift’ and ‘Dasvi’, will soon be seen in the upcoming drama-thriller streaming series ‘School of Lies’.

The series is a drama thriller set in the fictional Dalton Town, surrounded by hills. The story follows a young 12-year-old boy, who goes missing from a private boarding school RISE, and how the subsequent domino effect it causes as the truth is only as complex, as simple.

The series also stars Aamir Bashir, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Sonali Kulkarni, Jitendra Joshi, Vir Pachisia, Shakti Anand, Mohan Kapur, Varin Roopani, Divyansh Dwivedi, Aryan Singh Ahlawat, Hemant Kher, Parthiv Shetty, Adrija Sinha and Aalekh Kapoor.

It will soon drop on Disney+ Hotstar.

20230515-185002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘RRR’ team visits Golden Temple in Amritsar to seek blessings

    Bhumi Pedhnekar wins two awards at the Asia One Awards

    It’s me against me, says actress Kaniha

    ‘I’m jealous’, Jr NTR tells Mahesh Babu on ‘Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu’