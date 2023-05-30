ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Nimrat says ‘former student counsellor’ sister helped her add finer nuances for ‘School of Lies’

Actress Nimrat Kaur, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming streaming series ‘School of Lies’, has said that being the sister of a former student counsellor came in handy for her role in the series.

In ‘School of Lies’, Nimrat essays the role of a student counsellor, who is roped to talk to students after one of them goes missing. Although the actress didn’t model the character on her sister, having real life inspiration at home did enhance her performance manifold.

Talking to IANS, Nimrat said, “My sister happens to be a former student counsellor. So, I have actually seen how she has dealt with students over many years. She used to sometimes be so drained because she couldn’t imagine little kids going through such insanely complex problems and even personally, I have seen her journey up close”.

She also shared that her sister’s work made her realise how dealing with kids can be really tricky as they are quite mysterious with a curious mind.

She further mentioned, “Although, I didn’t model this character on her but I know how difficult it gets and I’m aware of the challenges that a counsellor has to face by looking at my sister. Through her work, I understood how difficult the world can be for kids and how sensitively you have to talk to kids without making them feel like they’re kids. You have to meet them at eye level, talking down to them is a lost battle because kids are sensitive, mysterious and how withdrawn they can be”.

‘School of Lies’ is an eight episode series which will be available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from June 2.

