Nimrat visits Patiala for inaugural of late father’s statue at Regiment

Bollywood actress Nimrat Kaur recently visited Patiala for the inaugural ceremony of her father Late Major Bhupendra Singh’s statue in the Patiala Regiment.

In honour of his contribution to the nation, a bronze statue of Major Bhupendra Singh was placed at the Heritage Hall at his parent regiment: 64 Assault Engineer Regiment in Patiala.

While Nimrat’s father was awarded the Shaurya Chakra posthumously, she said: “It’s a really special moment for us all to be here to honour his memory and partake in this wonderfully noble and incredible gesture by the Indian Army.”

“Patiala is very close to my heart because I have been in Patiala with my parents in two different tenures that my father had his postings there; when I was a little baby, and incidentally we lived in the same house for both our postings and the second time we were all together as a family as after that we lost him in Kashmir where we couldn’t join him.”

“Patiala is also my favourite because I completed my 5th, 6th and 7th standard in a school there and that really laid the foundation for where I am today, as extra-curricular activities, dramatics and incredible values were instilled in me as a child,” Nimrat added.

After the success of ‘Dasvi’, along with Abhishek Bachchan, Nimrat will be seen in Maddock Films’ next film titled ‘Happy Teachers’ Day’.

