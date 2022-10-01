ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Nimrit, first ‘Bigg Boss 16’ contestant, wants to see Salman shirtless

NewsWire
0
0

The entertainingly controversial reality show hosted by Salman Khan is back with its 16th season.

As the host introduces the new season and asks viewers to “expect the most unexpected”, he assures them that this season is going to be different and it won’t be easy to guess what’s going to happen next.

Salman then went on to introduce Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia of ‘Chhoti Sardarni’ fame as the first contestant.

A lawyer when she’s not on screen, Nimrit engaged in banter with the host and accused him of “breaking hearts” by “not being shirtless” on the show. She also said that apart from being shirtless in movies, he should host Weekend Ka Waar in the same condition.

She also recalled a childhood incident and revealed how she met Salman in Ladakh when she was in Class VII and took a picture with him, which made her popular in school. She always called him her “lucky charm”.

‘Bigg Boss 16’ airs on Colors.

20221001-231404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Goa Police writes to forensic dept to appoint panel for Sonali...

    Ali Fazal shares pictures with Gerard Butler from the sets of...

    ‘Guilty Minds’: Taut and brilliantly packaged (IANS Rating: ***1/2)

    Somy Ali: I witnessed domestic violence at home