The entertainingly controversial reality show hosted by Salman Khan is back with its 16th season.

As the host introduces the new season and asks viewers to “expect the most unexpected”, he assures them that this season is going to be different and it won’t be easy to guess what’s going to happen next.

Salman then went on to introduce Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia of ‘Chhoti Sardarni’ fame as the first contestant.

A lawyer when she’s not on screen, Nimrit engaged in banter with the host and accused him of “breaking hearts” by “not being shirtless” on the show. She also said that apart from being shirtless in movies, he should host Weekend Ka Waar in the same condition.

She also recalled a childhood incident and revealed how she met Salman in Ladakh when she was in Class VII and took a picture with him, which made her popular in school. She always called him her “lucky charm”.

‘Bigg Boss 16’ airs on Colors.

20221001-231404