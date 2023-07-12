Nine people have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda district for forcibly trying to get an 11-year-old girl rape victim married.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Abhinandan, said that the girl was allegedly kidnapped on June 30 and a case was registered against a 19-year-old Sahil.

Acting on a tip-off, the police raided the house of one Anwar on Tuesday evening and found the family and relatives of the accused preparing to forcibly get the girl married to Sahil.

The girl, in her statement, accused Sahil of raping her and alleged that eight others were planning to get her married forcibly, the SP said.

Besides Sahil, all the eight people allegedly involved with the case have been arrested, the police said.

