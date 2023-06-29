At least nine buses were gutted in a fire at Khadgarha bus stand in Ranchi on Thursday, an official said.

The incident took place at Khadgarha bus stand in Kantatoli, Ranchi at around 12 p.m.

At first, five buses caught fire. After some time, the fire spread to four more buses. Although, no casualties were reported, police said.

The buses parked at the bus stand suddenly caught fire. Locals tried to douse the fire but flames spread fast and engulfed many vehicles.

The fire tenders were rushed to the spot to put off the fire but by then the buses were completely gutted.

The cause of the fire was not known. Short-circuit is suspected to have caused the fire, the police said.

