WORLD

Nine dead in container depot collapse in Brazil

NewsWire
0
0

At least nine people were killed and as many as 28 injured when part of a container depot collapsed in Brazil’s southeastern state of Sao Paulo, the fire department has reported.

The incident occurred on Tuesday in the city of Itapecerica da Serra, at a depot belonging to Multiteiner, a company that sells and leases containers to businesses that export goods, Xinhua news agency reported.

About 64 employees were in a meeting at the depot when a platform collapsed, according to fire department spokesperson Luciana Soares, who added that rescue workers were sifting through the rubble to help the victims.

The incident took place as two candidates for deputy seats, Jones Donizette and Ely Santos, were visiting the facility on a campaign trail in the lead-up to the October 2 elections.

“As they were saying goodbye to the workers, part of the concrete structure broke and they were trapped in the rubble,” a press team for the candidates posted on social media.

20220921-060602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Facebook blocks news in Australia

    60 dead in Afghanistan’s targeted attacks in Feb

    Australian bushfire season 27 days longer than 40 yrs ago: Report

    8 killed, 20 injured after bus slams into tree in B’desh