At least nine people were killed, including five students, and several others injured in a shooting at a school in the Russian city of Izhevsk on Monday, according to media reports.

The incident took place in School No.88 in the city of about 650,000 residents located in the Urals region.

Citing the Investigative Committee, Russia’s RT news said that the male perpetrator died by suicide after the attack and his identity is currently being established.

The male suspect was wearing a ski mask and a black T-shirt with Nazi symbols, it added.

A local MP said that “the gunman was armed with two non-lethal pistols that had been altered to fire live ordnance”.

The school administration said students and teachers had been evacuated, the state-run TASS News Agency reported.

The victims also included teachers and two security guards, reports the BBC.

Footage circulating on social media showed blood on a classroom floor and a bullet hole in a window, with children crouching down underneath desks.

In May last year, a school shooting occurred in Kazan, Tatarstan, which claimed the lives of seven students and two teachers.

The 19-year-old shooter was identified as a former student.

