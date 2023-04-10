INDIA

Nine exotic animals recovered from Assam-Mizoram border

NewsWire
0
0

Assam Police on Monday recovered nine exotic animals from Cachar district along Assam-Mizoram border, officials said here.

The recovered animal species include seven spider monkeys and two black and white ruffed lemurs, which were kept in cages in the Dholai area by the animal traffickers.

Superintendent of Police in Cachar district, Numal Mahato, told IANS, “We have recovered nine exotic animals from Saifai road in Dholai that connects Assam’s Cachar district with Kolashib district of Mizoram.”

According to the police, the miscreants fled from the spot abandoning the consignment on the road after noticing the police patrolling team.

“These exotic animals were probably smuggled in from Myanmar or Indonesia using the Mizoram-Assam route. We suspect that some locals are also involved in animal trafficking, and we are investigating every aspect to nab the miscreants,” Mahato said.

The animals have been handed over to the Assam Zoo authority.

Chief conservator of forests in Southern Assam, P. Siva Kumar, said, “A preliminary health check-up was performed and the animals were found to be doing well. They will be kept at the zoo in Guwahati.”

20230410-190804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BJP, Congress sharpen attack as bypolls near in MP

    With 501 new cases, Delhi sees Covid positivity rate near 8%

    ‘Quality of witness, not quantity matters’: SC upholds conviction in murder...

    The mysterious Rs 60 cr paid as fine by Ansals for...