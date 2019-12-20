Nine, including Aishe Ghosh, suspects in JNU violence: Police

New Delhi, Jan 10 (IANS) Five days after the violence that rocked the JNU campus, the Delhi Police on Friday released pictures of nine suspects, whom they said included JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh.

Addressing a press conference, DCP, Crime, Joy Tirkey said that four of the nine suspects belong to the JNU.

The police claimed that they zeroed in on the suspects after analysing footage obtained from several videos of the violent incident that resulted in injuries to more than 30 students and teaching staff.

Tirkey, who is heading the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the incident, said that members of Left-affiliated students wing AISA, AISF, SFI and DSF had tried to obstruct student registrations for the winter semester.

They started creating hurdles in the registration process from January 1 and continued to do so till January 5, which ultimately led to the violence, he added.

Meanwhile, Ghosh and her associates, named by the Delhi Police, have denied the charges.

Ever since January 5, when a group of masked people assaulted students and some teaching staff on campus, JNU has been claims and counter-claims by Left and the RSS-affiliated ABVP over who started the violence on campus.

