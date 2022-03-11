INDIA

Nine including five women die in separate road accidents in K’taka

By NewsWire
Nine persons, including five women, died on Friday in two separate road accidents at Koppal and Kalaburagi districts in Karanataka.

Four persons, including a woman, died in the accident at Navali near Kanakagiri town in Koppal district when the tractor they were travelling in turned turtle after the driver lost control. The victims were travelling to attend an engagement ceremony.

The deceased have been identified as Yamanurappa, Ambamma, Shehappa and Yamanappa, all aged above 50 years. Yamanurappa and Ambamma died on the spot, while Yamanappa and Sheshappa succumbed to their injuries at the hospital.

The others who were critically injured in the accident are being treated at the Karatagi hospital.

In another incident, four women and the car driver died on the spot after their vehicle lost control and hit a tree near Afzalpur in Kalaburagi district on Friday.

The victims were travelling towards Maharashtra after visiting the Dattatreya temple in Ganagapur. The identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained.

