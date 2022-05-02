INDIA

Nine persons sustained burns, including five who were seriously injured after fire broke out in a paan shop in Bihar’s Munger on Monday, police said.

Police said that the seriously injured have been admitted to the Sadar hospital.

The accident took place at Rani Talab locality under Haveli Kharagpur police station, as pan shop vendor Pankaj Bind was illegally selling petrol in bottles, police said.

While some children were playing around the paan vend, they accidentally set one bottle afire and the blaze engulfed the entire vend while also spreading to adjoining houses.

While local residents managed to douse the flame, many people, including the pan vendor, and seven members of a family trapped inside their house, were badly injured.

