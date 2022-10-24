INDIA

Nine Kerala VCs refuse to resign, to move HC against Guv order

The nine Vice Chancellors (VCs) of various Kerala Universities, who were asked to resign before 11.30 a.m. on Monday by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan in his capacity as the Chancellor of the University, have refused to quit. Instead, the VCs approached the Kerala High Court against the Kerala Governor’s directive.

It may be noted that the Kerala Governor had on Sunday in an unprecedented move directed the nine Vice Chancellors of the state to resign from their respective posts. The Governor had issued the directive on the basis of the Supreme Court verdict directing the Kerala Technical University Vice Chancellor to demit office due to discrepancies in the selection process.

The order of the Governor came as a shock to the Left-front government. In a press conference on Monday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that there was no need for the Vice Chancellors to resign. The Kerala Chief Minister also said that the Governor will have to face the mass uprising against him in the state.

