INDIA

Nine killed as tractor trolley overturns in Lucknow

NewsWire
0
0

Nine were killed and several others injured, when a tractor trolley with nearly 46 persons, overturned into a pond under Itaunja police circle in Lucknow on Monday morning.

All the passengers were on their way to the Chandrika Devi temple in Bakshi Ka Talab area to offer prayers on the first day of Navratri, when the accident took place.

Rescue operations were initiated and nine bodies have been brought out while divers are searching for more.

According to the police, a total of 46 people were on the tractor trolley, in which nine died in the accident. Over 12 injured have been admitted to Community Health Centre (CHC) in Itaunja.

Passengers on the tractor trolley were going from Mohana to visit Chandrika Devi. A rescue operation is underway while many people have been rescued and sent to hospital.

Several passengers are feared buried under the trolley.

20220926-142602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Dance teacher held for molesting, blackmailing minor girl in UP

    8 of 19 missing Assam workers found in Arunachal forest

    BSB, BGB exchange sweets on Eid-ul-Fitr

    ‘Unmarried woman’s pregnancy out of consensual relationship not covered by Medical...